Come Have Coffee with Stephanie Byrd
Come Have Coffee with Stephanie Byrd
Posted at 3:00 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 15:00:24-05
Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and an influential woman who's made a career out of serving others and spreading kindness, Stephanie Byrd. She is the Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region and the first black woman to lead the chapter.
