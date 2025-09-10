Come Have Coffee with Mike LaRosa

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LaRosa’s is more than a pizza shop… it’s a Cincinnati staple. Learn how family, tradition and community keep this local favorite thriving.
LaRosa’s has been serving Cincinnati for more than 70 years, but it’s always been about more than just pizza. Built on family traditions, community pride and a commitment to quality, LaRosa’s has become a multigenerational favorite. From weekly dinners to celebrations, the brand continues to be part of moments that matter most. Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Mike LaRosa and see how the company blends history, heart and food to keep Cincinnati coming back for more.

