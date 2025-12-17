Come Have Coffee with Michelle and JMR

There couldn’t be a more perfect time to bring this one back.

As the holiday season fills the air with music and magic, we’re rerunning our award- winning Come Have Coffee with Michelle featuring John Morris Russell, the beloved Pops Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

This conversation is full of heart, joy, and the kind of storytelling that feels just right this time of year. Settle in, enjoy the music, and spend a little time with us as the holidays swing into full gear.

Enjoy—and happy holidays!

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise (https://www.instagram.com/btrise032023)