Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with Michelle and JMR

Come Have Coffee with Michelle featuring John Morris Russell, the beloved Pops Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.
Come Have Coffee with Michelle and JMR
Posted

There couldn’t be a more perfect time to bring this one back.

As the holiday season fills the air with music and magic, we’re rerunning our award- winning Come Have Coffee with Michelle featuring John Morris Russell, the beloved Pops Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

This conversation is full of heart, joy, and the kind of storytelling that feels just right this time of year. Settle in, enjoy the music, and spend a little time with us as the holidays swing into full gear.

Enjoy—and happy holidays!

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise (https://www.instagram.com/btrise032023)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM