Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with Michelle and Christian Măcelaru

This week marks the official debut of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s new Music Director, Christian Măcelaru, and to celebrate, we’re brewing up something special!
Come Have Coffee with Michelle and Christian Măcelaru
Posted

We’re refilling our cup — and hitting all the right notes!

This week marks the official debut of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s new Music Director, Christian Măcelaru, and to celebrate, we’re brewing up something special! ☕️

Michelle is taking you back to her Come Have Coffee conversation with Maestro Măcelaru — when he first came to town. His vision for Cincinnati, his deep love for music, and his passion for connecting through sound were inspiring then… and even more powerful now.

So, we’re re-racking this special episode just for you — because some stories are worth another sip.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes Frank Marzullo! Starting Monday at 4:30AM