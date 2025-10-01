Come Have Coffee with Michelle and Christian Măcelaru

We’re refilling our cup — and hitting all the right notes!

This week marks the official debut of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s new Music Director, Christian Măcelaru, and to celebrate, we’re brewing up something special! ☕️

Michelle is taking you back to her Come Have Coffee conversation with Maestro Măcelaru — when he first came to town. His vision for Cincinnati, his deep love for music, and his passion for connecting through sound were inspiring then… and even more powerful now.

So, we’re re-racking this special episode just for you — because some stories are worth another sip.

