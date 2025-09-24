Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Come have coffee with Michelle and Barbara Turner as they talk Fire Conference, where women connect, ignite change and thrive together
✨ Come Have Coffee with Michelle ✨

This week Michelle sits down with Barbara Turner, founder of BT RISE, to talk about her upcoming F.I.R.E. Conference at Music Hall 🔥—a powerful gathering designed to uplift and empower women at every stage of life.

Barbara shares her “why” and what makes this a true full-circle moment—from C-suite leaders to stay-at-home moms to entrepreneurs and dreamers—this is about women rising together.

Watch her inspiring journey and get ready to be part of something unforgettable.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

