Come Have Coffee with Michelle and Barbara Turner

✨ Come Have Coffee with Michelle ✨

This week Michelle sits down with Barbara Turner, founder of BT RISE, to talk about her upcoming F.I.R.E. Conference at Music Hall 🔥—a powerful gathering designed to uplift and empower women at every stage of life.

Barbara shares her “why” and what makes this a true full-circle moment—from C-suite leaders to stay-at-home moms to entrepreneurs and dreamers—this is about women rising together.

Watch her inspiring journey and get ready to be part of something unforgettable.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise