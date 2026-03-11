Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Come Have Coffee with Michelle and Annette Echikunwoke

Annette Echikunwoke overcame Olympic heartbreak to win a medal in Paris. Now the hammer thrower trains for L.A. 2028, determined to bring home gold.
We had to run this one again!

Michelle's conversation with Olympian Annette Echikunwoke was just too good not to share another time. She is the true definition of strength, resilience, and determination—with the kind of energy that lifts everyone around her.

From her incredible journey to the Olympic stage to the mindset it takes to compete at the highest level, Annette brings power both on and off the field.

So grab a cup of coffee and join us.

We’re talking life, perseverance… and yes, throwing the hammer.

Let’s have coffee with Annette!

