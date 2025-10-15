Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Come Have Coffee with Liza Smitherman of Jostin Construction

Come have coffee with Michelle and go behind the scenes with Jostin Construction, the family-owned company shaping Cincinnati's skyline and building its future.
This week, Michelle sits down with Liza Smitherman of Jostin Construction — a true powerhouse and trailblazer in the construction industry. Alongside her husband Albert, Liza has helped build one of the most respected, values-driven companies in the Cincinnati region — a family business grounded in integrity, equity, and excellence.

From major skyline-shaping projects to mentoring the next generation, the Smithermans have left their mark all over our city.

Liza’s story is inspiring, insightful — and yes, you’ll definitely learn something about her you didn’t know!

Watch this episode of Come Have Coffee with Michelle and find out what fuels this incredible leader and the company that’s literally helping build Cincinnati’s future.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise (www.instagram.com/btrise032023)

