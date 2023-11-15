Come Have Coffee with Lisa Nolan from Dress for Success
Come Have Coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Lisa Nolan from Dress for Success
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 10:20:56-05
Empowering women and preparing them to live their best lives! Come Have Coffee with Lisa Nolan, the President and CEO of the non-profit, Dress for Success, and learn more about their mission.
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..