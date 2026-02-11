Come Have Coffee with Kristin Shrimplin of Women Helping Women

This week on Come Have Coffee, Michelle had the chance to spend time with Kristin Shrimplin of Women Helping Women — a strong, compassionate leader doing powerful work on behalf of women across our community.

They stopped by Kristin's favorite coffee shop, but more importantly, they slowed down to really get to know the woman behind the mission.



What drives her passion

Why this work chose her

And how she finds joy and balance while doing work that can be heavy.

It’s honest, inspiring, and full of heart.

If you are currently experiencing abuse, please call or text the Women Helping Women 24/7 Help Line at 513-381-5610 for help.

