Come Have Coffee with Kelly Kolar

Come Have Coffee with Michelle takes to the water!

Michelle sits down with Kelly Kolar, one of the visionary founders of America’s River Roots, right on board the Belle of Cincinnati. 🚢 The conversation flows just like the river - about culture, history, and the way the Ohio River connects us all.

Kelly’s passion for this festival is contagious, and trust me, you’ll want a front-row seat to this one-of-a-kind celebration of music, food, and the incredible spirit of our river.

Watch the conversation and get ready to be part of America’s River Roots - where the river truly finds us all.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

