Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with Karen Finan

In this episode of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, Karen shares why she loves this region, what’s next for the partnerships helping the entire region rise.
Come Have Coffee with Karen Finan
Posted

Fabulous. Fierce. And full of heart for Northern Kentucky.

Karen Finan is leading during a true renaissance moment for NKY — and the new OneNKY Center is proof of what happens when collaboration, vision, and community come together.

In this episode of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, Karen shares why she loves this region, what’s next for the partnerships helping the entire region rise. She’s a homegrown leader, a proud champion for NKY, and yes… fierce and fun.

Come have coffee with us and meet the woman helping shape what’s next. ☕

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

We want to know what's happening in your community! Let's talk, Sharonville. Wednesday | 4-6PM