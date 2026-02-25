Come Have Coffee with Karen Finan

Fabulous. Fierce. And full of heart for Northern Kentucky.

Karen Finan is leading during a true renaissance moment for NKY — and the new OneNKY Center is proof of what happens when collaboration, vision, and community come together.

In this episode of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, Karen shares why she loves this region, what’s next for the partnerships helping the entire region rise. She’s a homegrown leader, a proud champion for NKY, and yes… fierce and fun.

Come have coffee with us and meet the woman helping shape what’s next. ☕

