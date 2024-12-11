Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with Josh Heuser

Come Have Coffee with Josh Heuser
Posted

Want to know what goes into creating unforgettable experiences like Blink and Ghost Baby? Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Josh Heuser of AGAR and learn about the creative process behind some of Cincinnati’s most iconic events.

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by the Cincinnati Museum Center

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Enjoy 100+ channels of subscription free TV all year long