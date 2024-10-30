Come Have Coffee with Jon Jon
Get ready for a double shot of fun and come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Jon Jon from Kiss 107 FM! 🎙️ From radio stories to family life, Jon Jon’s passion for people is what fuels him on and off the air.
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by the Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..