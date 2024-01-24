Come Have Coffee with John Barrett
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 24, 2024
From door to door sales to building a powerhouse financial services company, it's safe to say John Barrett is a true visionary in the business community. Come Have Coffee with Michelle Hopkins as she explores the transformation happening downtown with the President and CEO of Western and Southern.
