Come Have Coffee with Jennifer Mayne at Dorothy Lane Market

Come have coffee (and a little shopping!) with Michelle at one of her new favorite happy places — Dorothy Lane Market in Mason, guided by the fabulous Jennifer Mayne.

From the moment you walk in, it feels like stepping into culinary heaven. Fresh baked goods, gourmet treasures, and that signature Dorothy Lane hospitality… whew! You truly have to see this place.

Jennifer’s passion for excellence and community shines through every aisle — it is an experience!

Trust me… this is one coffee chat you don’t want to miss.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise (www.instagram.com/btrise032023)

