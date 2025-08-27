Come Have Coffee with Jennifer Loeb
From volunteer-led meals to family support, Ronald McDonald House thrives through generosity. Hear Jennifer Loeb’s story of leadership and hope.
Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Jennifer Loeb, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati. For 27 years, Jennifer has led with compassion, gratitude, and an unwavering commitment to families whose children are receiving treatment at Cincinnati Children’s.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..