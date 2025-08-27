Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Come Have Coffee with Jennifer Loeb

From volunteer-led meals to family support, Ronald McDonald House thrives through generosity. Hear Jennifer Loeb’s story of leadership and hope.
Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Jennifer Loeb, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati. For 27 years, Jennifer has led with compassion, gratitude, and an unwavering commitment to families whose children are receiving treatment at Cincinnati Children’s.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

