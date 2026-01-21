Come Have Coffee with Greg Hardman

☕🍺 Coffee meets beer… and trust me, it works.

Michelle sits down for a coffee chat with Greg Hardman, owner of Moerlein Lager House for a tour, a tasting and a deep dive into Cincinnati beer history with someone who truly knows (and loves) it all.

Greg’s knowledge is impressive, but what really shines through is his love for Cincinnati and his deep commitment to community.

So grab a cup of coffee… or maybe a cold one

Because when coffee meets beer, great stories are always on tap.

Sit back, watch, and enjoy this one.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.