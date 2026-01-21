Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Come Have Coffee with Greg Hardman

Come have coffee with Cincinnati’s beer baron as he shares the heart, history, and soul of beer and why this brewery feels like home to the city
Posted
and last updated

☕🍺 Coffee meets beer… and trust me, it works.

Michelle sits down for a coffee chat with Greg Hardman, owner of Moerlein Lager House for a tour, a tasting and a deep dive into Cincinnati beer history with someone who truly knows (and loves) it all.

Greg’s knowledge is impressive, but what really shines through is his love for Cincinnati and his deep commitment to community.

So grab a cup of coffee… or maybe a cold one

Because when coffee meets beer, great stories are always on tap.

Sit back, watch, and enjoy this one.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

