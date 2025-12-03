Come Have Coffee with Garth Truter

Come have coffee with Michelle and Garth Truter as he reflects on his journey from South Africa to becoming a Chick-fil-A operator at Kenwood Towne Centre. After a five-year process and two attempts, he found a place where hospitality, integrity, and service aligned with his values.

Today his restaurant supports City Gospel Mission, awards thousands of dollars in scholarships, and partners with local schools to help students build communication skills. Hear why giving back matters to him and how “my pleasure” became more than a phrase.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise (www.instagram.com/btrise032023)