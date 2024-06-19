Come Have Coffee With Dennis Janson
Come Have Coffee With Dennis Janson
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Come have coffee with Michelle and legendary sportscaster Dennis Janson! ☕️ Dennis shares his journey from a celebrated sportscaster to overcoming personal battles and finding new passions.
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..