Come Have Coffee with Dean Gregory of Montgomery Inn

If you know Cincinnati, you know the Gregory family.

Ribs royalty. Family legacy. The Boathouse vibe that just feels like home.

Michelle had the joy of sitting down with the one and only Dean Gregory of Montgomery Inn, right there at the Boathouse overlooking the river. They talked about the journey, the joy, the family stories, and what it really means to carry on a legacy that spans generations… and yes, they talked ribs!

And of course, they did all of this over a cup of coffee. ☕️

