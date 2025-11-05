Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with Dean Gregory of Montgomery Inn

Come have coffee with Michelle as she visits one of Cincinnati’s most legendary spots: Montgomery Inn at the Boathouse. Dean Gregory shares how it all began.
Come Have Coffee with Dean Gregory of Montgomery Inn
Posted
and last updated

If you know Cincinnati, you know the Gregory family.

Ribs royalty. Family legacy. The Boathouse vibe that just feels like home.

Michelle had the joy of sitting down with the one and only Dean Gregory of Montgomery Inn, right there at the Boathouse overlooking the river. They talked about the journey, the joy, the family stories, and what it really means to carry on a legacy that spans generations… and yes, they talked ribs!

And of course, they did all of this over a cup of coffee. ☕️

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise (www.instagram.com/btrise032023)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State