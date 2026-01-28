Come Have Coffee with Dave Jenike

Big shoes to fill? Absolutely.

Big vision? Even bigger.

Today Michelle has coffee with Dave Jenike, the new Director of the Cincinnati Zoo, and let’s just say—if anyone is ready for this moment, it’s Dave.

He’s all about conservation, education and creating unforgettable connections for children and families. Dave shares what’s next for one of Cincinnati’s most beloved institutions. And yes… you’ll be surprised to learn his favorite species.

Hint: It’s for the birds.

