Come Have Coffee with Dave Jenike

Come Have Coffee with Michelle and Dave, Jenike at the Cincinnati Zoo. He's all about conservation, education, and creating unforgettable connections.
Big shoes to fill? Absolutely.

Big vision? Even bigger.

Today Michelle has coffee with Dave Jenike, the new Director of the Cincinnati Zoo, and let’s just say—if anyone is ready for this moment, it’s Dave.

He’s all about conservation, education and creating unforgettable connections for children and families. Dave shares what’s next for one of Cincinnati’s most beloved institutions. And yes… you’ll be surprised to learn his favorite species.

Hint: It’s for the birds.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

