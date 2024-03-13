Come Have Coffee with Christie Kuhns
Prev
Next
Come Have Coffee with Christie Kuhns
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 11:00:01-04
Join Michelle Hopkins and come have coffee with a shining star in Cincinnati - Christie Kuhns. She is at the helm of the Urban League in Greater Cincinnati and Southwestern Ohio and recently names a YWCA Career Woman of Achievement.
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..