Come Have Coffee with Candace McGraw
Today's #ComeHaveCoffee with Michelle Hopkins took flight with CEO of CVG, Candace McGraw!
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 11:39:30-04
Today's Come Have Coffee with Michelle Hopkins took flight with CEO of CVG, Candace McGraw! She shares a great travel tip and talks more about the new direct flight from CVG to London.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9. Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..