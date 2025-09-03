Come Have Coffee with Brewster Rhoads

Come Have Coffee with Michelle takes a river run this week!

Michelle sat down with Brewster Rhoads — the region’s very own “celebrity River Rat.” From launching Paddlefest to championing the mighty Ohio, Brewster’s journey is as inspiring as the river he calls home. And speaking of rivers… Michelle took the plunge herself — her very first time in a kayak! Was she nervous? Absolutely. Was it worth it? 100%.

This episode is all about courage, community, and the currents that connect us. Tune in to hear Brewster’s passion for protecting and celebrating our river… and watch Michelle wobble her way into kayaking for the first time

