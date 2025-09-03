Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Come Have Coffee with Brewster Rhoads

Courage, community and currents. Find out what happened when Michelle joined Brewster Rhoads for her first-ever kayak adventure on the Ohio
Come Have Coffee with Michelle takes a river run this week!

Michelle sat down with Brewster Rhoads — the region’s very own “celebrity River Rat.” From launching Paddlefest to championing the mighty Ohio, Brewster’s journey is as inspiring as the river he calls home. And speaking of rivers… Michelle took the plunge herself — her very first time in a kayak! Was she nervous? Absolutely. Was it worth it? 100%.

This episode is all about courage, community, and the currents that connect us. Tune in to hear Brewster’s passion for protecting and celebrating our river… and watch Michelle wobble her way into kayaking for the first time

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw