Come Have Coffee with Barbara Turner
Come have coffee with Michelle and Barbara as they discuss overcoming the odds and empowering women! Barbara Turner shares her personal journey from single mom to community leader, and how The F.I.R.E. Conference is helping women unlock their potential.
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by the Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..