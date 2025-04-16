Watch Now
Come Have Coffee with Annette Echikunwoke

Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Annette Echikunwoke, the first US woman to win a Silver Medal in hammer throwing. Hear about Annette Echikunwoke’s journey to the Paris Olympics and how she’s getting ready for 2028!

