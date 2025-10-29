Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Come Have Coffee with Andrew DeWitt of Dewey's Pizza

Dewey’s Pizza founder Andrew DeWitt shares how a love for music led to a passion for pizza and the creation of one of Cincinnati’s favorite neighborhood spots.
Come Have Coffee with Andrew DeWitt of Dewey's Pizza
Posted

Pizza + Coffee = A Whole Vibe!

We sliced it up. We tossed it up. We even made a little mess in the kitchen — and had a ball doing it! 🤣

What a joy to sit down with Andrew DeWitt, the CEO of Dewey’s Pizza, for this episode of Come Have Coffee with Michelle. Andrew’s journey is one of staying true to your values, growing with purpose, and building community one slice at a time.

Fun. Flavor. Heart. That’s what this one was all about. ❤️

Grab a slice, grab your cup, and come have coffee with us!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise (www.instagram.com/btrise032023)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

