Come Have Coffee at the Cincinnati Museum Center
Come Have Coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Elizabeth Pierce, the President and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center. They are exploring an immersive new gallery opening on Friday, September 29 called 'Ancient Worlds Hiding in Plain Sight'.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:00:36-04
Learn more about the exhibit at cincymuseum.org/sciencemuseum/ancient-worlds-hiding-in-plain-sight/
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..