Come Have Coffee at the Cincinnati Convention Center

From the vision to the details, Julie Calvert shares her perspective, her pride, and what this space means for the future of our city.
One last cup of coffee.

Michelle Hopkins was honored to sit down one more time with a true champion for Cincinnati—Julie Calvert, longtime CEO of Visit Cincy, as she prepares to step into her next chapter.

Just days before it opens to the public, Julie walks with Michelle through the newly reimagined, modernized Cincinnati Convention Center—a project she’s been deeply connected to for eight years. From the vision to the details, she shares her perspective, her pride, and what this space means for the future of our city.

We get an early peek inside… and trust us, you’re going to want to walk through these doors.

One last coffee with Julie.

And one conversation you won’t want to miss.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

