Come Have Coffee at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame
Prev
Next
Come Have Coffee at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame
Posted at 1:04 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 13:04:36-05
We're adding some flavor to your coffee cup!
Michelle Hopkins sat down with Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece to learn more about her passion project, the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.
Come Have Coffee is sponsored by Cincinnati Museum Center
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..