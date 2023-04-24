Watch Now
College Students and Their Thoughts on Behavioral and Mental Health

Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:33:47-04

As many Ohio colleges and universities begin to wrap up their spring semesters, high school seniors across the state are receiving acceptance letters sharing where they will attend this fall. For many students, the shift to college life, while fun, can be daunting. Some students may find themselves anxious or experience changes in behavior.

According to the College Student Behavioral Health report, commissioned by UnitedHealthcare and conducted by YouGov, 1 in 4 college students and parents of college students who needed behavioral health support in the past year say they didn’t seek help because they don’t know where to find mental/behavioral health resources. Perhaps just as concerning, the survey also reveals parents of college students may not be aware of the frequency or seriousness of students’ mental health concerns – ranging from anxiety and depression, to eating disorders, and suicidal thoughts and intent. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the report findings and share tips on how to help your student with their mental health.

