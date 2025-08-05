Clear the air with Zerorez
Prev
Next
Clear the air with Zerorez
Posted
and last updated
When’s the last time you cleaned your air ducts? Zerorez of Cincinnati is offering $50 off air duct cleaning (Promo code: TVDUCKS) and 3 rooms of carpet cleaned for $109 (Promo code: TV109)! Book now: zerorezcinci.com or call 513-845-0151
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..