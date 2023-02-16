Watch Now
Clean Energy Alternatives and What it Means to Have a Clean Ride to School

Study Shows School Bus can Impact Test Scores with Tucker Perkins
Posted at 11:18 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 11:18:08-05

Every child deserves a safe, clean, healthy ride to school. While there are diverse energy options that can achieve that goal, not all of them are affordable or available today to provide a better tomorrow for more students.

With significant investments being made to clean up the nation’s school bus fleet, like the billions of dollars in funding available through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, there’s never been a better time to prioritize clean transportation.

Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss a cleaner option for the nation’s school bus fleets, and a study that shows low-emission buses are linked to improved test scores. More than 1.3 million students will ride a propane school bus this year, with 22,000 propane school buses on routes today in school districts in 49 states.

To learn more, visit www.BetterOurBuses.com

