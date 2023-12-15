Claudia Lombana Shares Last-Minute Gifts and Stocking Stuffers

This holiday season, most experts advise people to shop early. Of course, how people will still wait until they are desperate to find a last-minute gift. Now, what people may not realize is that waiting can actually save you money and be a gifting strategy.

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana joined Pete Scalia to share some of her last-minute super shopping secrets during the craziest shopping season in years, plus some cool stocking stuffers everyone will appreciate.

For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

#WCPO9Sponsor