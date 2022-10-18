Cincy Care to Share is Back

Advance Dentistry and Eye Care on the Square are offering free healthcare services to those in need on October 28, 2022.

Free Dentistry provided by Advance Dentistry

The free dental services are for individuals 18 & older. Services are on a first-come, first-served basis between 7am – 2pm with registration closing at 1pm.

Dental services being offered include choice of:



one cleaning,

one filling OR

one extraction.



Advance Dentistry (Fairfax)5823 Wooster Pike

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Phone 513-272-9015

Free Eye Care provided by Eyecare on the Square

Free eye exams will be available for all ages between 9am-1pm. Services are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eyecare on the Square (Mariemont)

6833 Wooster Pike

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Phone: 513-272-9015

Visit www.NoFearDentist.com/CCTS or call 513-272-9015 for more information