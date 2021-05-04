Cinco de Mayo Snacks and Drinks from Limor Suss

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Lifestyle contributor [ limorsuss.com ] Limor Suss shares tips for how to make your Cinco de Mayo feel festive! Spice up your table with delicious dips from Heluva Good! . They are bold flavored, rich, creamy dips that are always a crowd-pleaser. Upi can find them in the dairy section of your supermarket or get some ideas at HeluvaGood.com/Recipes . Calling all tequila lovers, MamitasPa is serving up the first ready-to-drink cocktail with four unique flavors, 95 calories per can, and 5% ABV. Visit LimorLoves.com [ limorloves.com ] for more information.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.