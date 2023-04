Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports Veterans’ health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

To learn more, visit www.va.gov/wholehealth or call 513-475-6381

