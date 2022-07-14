Cincinnati VA Medica Center Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Cincinnati VA Medica Center Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 13:26:45-04
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Nurse Practitioner Residency Program offers nurse practitioners an additional year of on-the-job training. During this program, nurse practitioners spend most of their time working in primary care with approximately 80% in clinic and 20% didactic and culminating in a project presentation at year’s end.
For more information about the Cincinnati VA Medical Center Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, email Sara Mohn at sara.mohn@va.gov
