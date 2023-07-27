Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Cincinnati Four-Year-Old Blood Recipient Celebrates Life Milestone With Annual Blood Drive

Brynn Schulte has blood donors to thank as she celebrated turning four years old with her annual birthday blood drive
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 13:57:07-04

Brynn Schulte has blood donors to thank as she celebrated turning four years old with her annual birthday blood drive. Brynn and her mother Lindsay Schulte recently visited the Hoxworth Blood Center in Blue Ash to thank donors for their selflessness.

Brynn was diagnosed with Factor XIII shortly after she was born in 2019. Factor XIII deficiency is an extremely rare blood disorder characterized by abnormal blood clotting that may result in abnormal bleeding. Brynn had to be rushed to Cincinnati Children’s one day after she was born and through many tests and examinations, and unfortunately more ER visits, Brynn was diagnosed with factor XIII deficiency. She now lives a happy, healthy life with her two older brothers. She loves dancing, singing, and Minnie Mouse! She was most excited about turning 4.

Hoxworth Blood Center is currently experiencing low donor turnout resulting in dangerously low blood inventory levels. Blood is not an infinite resource and donors are critically needed to ensure patients like Brynn have the products they need for everyday treatment and unexpected accidents. To learn how to give, visit Hoxworth.org.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022