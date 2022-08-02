Watch Now
Cincinnati Favorites Summer Blood Drive Tour Is Back

Did you wake up feeling grateful today? One way to express gratitude is to give back. One way to do so, is by donating blood. Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up with some of your favorite places to eat for the Cincinnati Favorites Summer Blood Drive Tour!

Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at: hoxworth.org/cincinnati-favorites

LaRosa's Pizza
Donors receive a coupon for a free personal pizza!
August 3 - LaRosa's White Oak
August 9 - LaRosa's Batesville
August 19 - LaRosa's Eastgate

Aglamesis Bro's
Donors receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream!
August 3 - Aglamesis Montgomery
August 24 - Aglamesis Oakley

Holtman's Donuts
Donors receive a coupon for a free donut!
August 10 - Holtman's West Chester

Graeter's Ice CreamDonors receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone!
August 12 - Graeter's Mariemont
August 18 - Graeter's Oxford

Skyline ChiliDonors receive a coupon for a free cheese coney!
August 19 - Skyline Mt. Orab
August 19 - Skyline Harrison
August 25 - Skyline Liberty Township

Busken BakeryDonors receive a coupon for a free dozen donuts!
August 23 - Busken Highland Heights

Montgomery Inn
August 30 - Montgomery Inn Boathouse
Donors receive a $10 gift card, free bottle of BBQ sauce, and a lunch to go!
August 31 - Montgomery Inn Boathouse
Donors receive a $10 gift card, free bottle of BBQ sauce, and a lunch to go!

