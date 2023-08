Having great co-workers can make your job so much more enjoyable!

Cincinnati Fan is looking to add members to their team for 1st and 2nd shift. They are looking for assemblers, general labors, machine operators, material handlers, painters, and welders. Today on Cincy Lifestyle, we learned more about a few of the people working there now and why they love it! If you are interested in learning more or applying, visit careers.spx.com

#WCPO9Sponsor