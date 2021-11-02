Cincinnati Cyclones Hockey is Back!

We are just days away from the start of the Cincinnati Cyclones new season, and new is the keyword. They have a new coach, new faces on the roster and in general a new drive to make the Cyclones a team that's fun to watch. We caught up with Head Coach Jason Payne and Andrew Mossbrooks, the broadcast and PR director, to learn more.

