Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance Returns to Ault Park in June

Posted at 1:55 PM, May 23, 2024
Get ready for THE automotive event of the year! The Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance returns to Ault Park on Sunday, June 9th! The theme of this yea'r show is "La Dolce Vita – Celebrating Italian Style."

Alexis Victor, Associate Director of the Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance Foundation, shares her personal connection to the show, and what we can expect to see (and hear!) at this one-of-a-kind, exclusive automotive event – that supports kids living with arthritis right here in the tri-state area.

For TICKETS and more information, visit ohioconcours.com!

