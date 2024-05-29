Watch Now
Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance Returns to Ault Park

Posted at 2:23 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 14:23:26-04

The Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance features some of the rarest automobiles the country. But it's much more than just a car show! On Saturday, June 8th, take part in the Countryside Tour and mingle among exotic cars on the tarmac, while bidding on fine wines at the exclusive Hangar Party at Executive Jet Management. On Sunday, June 9th, Enjoy brunch at the beautiful Ault Park pavilion and peruse a colorful display of automotive art before walking the show grounds. Cincy Lifestyle's Pete Scalia highlights the entire weekend of events leading up to the show on Sunday, June 9th.

Proceeds benefit kids living with arthritis! For tickets and more information visit ohioconcours.com!

