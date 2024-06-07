Watch Now
Cincinnati Concours d' Elegance returns to Ault Park this weekend

The theme of this year's show is "La Dolce Vita – Celebrating Italian Style."
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 07, 2024

The Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance returns to Ault Park THIS WEEKEND! The theme of this year's show is "La Dolce Vita – Celebrating Italian Style."

Automotive enthusiast Michael Kelly joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to talk about this weekend's schedule of events – including Saturday's scenic Countryside Tour and exclusive Hangar Party Saturday night at Lunken Airport – leading up to THE automotive event of the year on Sunday, June 9th!

For tickets and more information visit ohioconcours.com.

