Cincinnati Auto Expo Returns to Duke Energy Convention Center

Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 28, 2023
The Cincinnati Auto Expo is back for its 35th year! Visit the Duke Energy Convention Center March 30-April 2 to experience new technologies and features found in the newest model cars, crossovers, EVs, SUVs, trucks and more created by popular domestic and import manufacturers.

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw spoke with Greater Cincinnati Automobile Dealers Association's Executive Vice President, Charlie Howard, And Director Of Communications, Mike Schmaltz, to learn more about the expo.

Daily Schedule:
Thu.: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Free admission when you wear Cincinnati Reds gear!

Fri.: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sat.: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sun.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit www.2023AutoExpo.com

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.