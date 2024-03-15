Watch Now
The 36th Cincinnati Auto Expo celebrates the retail automotive industry by providing you with opportunities to experience new technologies and features found in the newest model cars, crossovers, EVs, SUVs, trucks and more created by popular domestic and import manufacturers.
The Expo is managed and promoted by the Greater Cincinnati Automobile Dealers Assn. (GCADA), which represents 93 franchised new automotive dealerships. Charlie Howard, the executive vice president of GCADA, joined Pete Scalia to highlight the Expo!

Learn more at www.cincinnatiautoexpo.com

Expo hours:
Thursday, March 14: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, March 15: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 16: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 17: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

