Earlier this year, the American Heart Association shared that U.S.-born Hispanics may be at higher risk for heart disease factors like diabetes and cholesterol, than their peers born in other countries. And certain eating habits could contribute to increasing risk factors. Dalina Soto, a Registered Dietician, explains what can be done to keep the flavors alive without the cholesterol.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..