Chili for a Cause: How Gold Star is Giving Back this October

Celebrate National Chili Month the Cincinnati way - at Gold Star! In partnership with the Freestore Foodbank, Gold Star is extending its support to help fight food insecurity in the tri-state area. For each chili item purchased, a portion of the proceeds will go toward providing meals for children in need. Since 2017, this partnership has helped generate over $200,000 and created more than 600,000 Power Packs for kids.

Want to get involved? It’s easy! Just visit any Gold Star location during the month of October, order your chili favorites, and know that you’re helping your community. One dollar equals three meals, so every bite counts! Learn more about how Gold Star and the Freestore Foodbank are working together by visiting www.goldstarchili.com

#WCPO9Sponsor