Chick-fil-A Restaurants and Gospel Mission Team Up To Help Those In Need

#GivingTuesday is a national day of giving. It gives nonprofits, like City Gospel Mission, a big boost in helping our most vulnerable neighbors. City Gospel Mission serves 10,000 people each year and focuses on four main causes: Food and Shelter, Recovery, Jobs and Youth. The community’s support this year will make a big difference in their ability to provide these services and care for the community. Chick-fil-A is partnering with City Gospel Mission to help reduce hunger and homelessness in our community.

On #GivingTuesday visit citygospelmision.org and make an online donation of $50 or more, and you will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich or Chicken Nuggets. One coupon per person per donation. Coupon cards will be sent to donors by City Gospel Mission.

